Philippines Bans Seafarers from Boarding Vessels Attacked by Houthi Rebels in Red Sea

MANILA — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced on Tuesday that Filipino seafarers will no longer be permitted to board vessels that have been attacked by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

According to Philippines News Agency, the decision affects ships such as the M/V Galaxy Leader, M/V True Confidence, and M/V Tutor, which have significant Filipino crew members and have been subjected to recent attacks. "We will no longer process or allow the boarding of seafarers onboard these three principals or shipowners who had been the subject of attack," Cacdac stated during a press briefing.

The DMW is actively engaging with maritime stakeholders to enhance risk and security assessments and to bolster the protection of Filipino seafarers. This includes ensuring that seafarers are properly informed and have sufficient time to exercise their right to refuse sailing through high-risk zones.

Cacdac also revealed that 78 Filipino seafarers have already exercised their right to refuse dangerous assignments, with shipowners respecting these decisions. In response to the rising threat in high-risk maritime areas, the DMW issued guidelines in March for licensed manning agencies to follow, which emphasize the safety and well-being of Filipino seafarers.

The department has also instructed principal shipowners and manning agencies to avoid routes passing through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. This follows the safe return of 21 Filipino crew members from the attacked M/V Tutor, although one remains missing. Furthermore, all 27 Filipino crew members of the recently attacked M/V Transworld Navigator are reported safe.

Cacdac emphasized the need for comprehensive security assessments involving national security agencies, including the Philippine Navy and Coast Guard, as well as the Department of Foreign Affairs, to address the complex security challenges faced by seafarers in these troubled waters.