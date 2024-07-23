Philippine President Marcos Bans POGOs Citing Rampant Criminal Activities

QUEZON CITY — Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has announced an immediate ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) due to their involvement in a range of illicit activities. The decision, announced during his third State of the Nation Address (SONA), comes in response to escalating concerns about the sector's link to financial scams, human trafficking, and other serious crimes.

According to Philippines News Agency, the ban takes effect immediately, reflecting growing demands from the public and officials to address the negative impacts associated with the offshore gaming industry. "The grave abuse and disrespect of our system must stop. It is now imperative to stop this chaos that is wreaking havoc to our society and desecrating our country," Marcos stated, garnering applause from attendees at the Batasan Pambansa.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation has been directed to wind down POGO operations by year's end. Additionally, the Department of Labor and Employment is tasked with assisting displaced workers, indicating a comprehensive approach to the shutdown.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan have endorsed the ban, underscoring the administration's unified stance on the issue. POGOs, which primarily serve clients from mainland China and employ numerous Chinese-speaking foreign workers, have been linked to a series of high-profile crimes including kidnapping, murder, and various scams.

The ban follows persistent advocacy from lawmakers and business groups, reflecting widespread concern over the operators' role in facilitating money laundering and a host of other criminal activities. Reports of crimes such as abduction, homicide, illegal detention, and investment scams have increasingly been associated with POGOs, sparking investigations by both chambers of Congress into the firms' dubious operations.