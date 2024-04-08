Philippine House Steps Up to Protect Onion Farmers from Market Exploitation

Manila, Philippines - The House of Representatives is taking a proactive stance in safeguarding local onion farmers from exploitation by manipulative traders, aiming to ensure a steady supply and stable prices of onions in the market.

According to Philippines News Agency, the House Committee on Agriculture is collaborating with various government bodies to devise strategies against hoarding and price manipulation activities that unfairly target farmers.

"We are closely examining the situation of our local onion farmers, who seem to be continually taken advantage of by traders purchasing their harvests at unjust prices," Tulfo expressed, underscoring the necessity of interventions to protect the agricultural sector's interests and prevent market disruptions caused by such unethical practices.

To effectively monitor onion market prices and detect irregularities, Tulfo revealed plans for surprise inspections of local markets and storage facilities. Additionally, the possibility of importing onions is being considered as a means to supplement local production and contribute to price stabilization.

The Department of Agriculture's Bantay Presyo (price watch) reported that as of April 5, the cost of local red onions ranged from PHP68 to PHP130 per kilogram, with white onions priced between PHP60 to PHP120 per kilogram. These measures come in the wake of record-high onion prices in December 2022, when the cost soared to PHP720 per kilogram due to a constricted supply, highlighting the need for stringent oversight to prevent future price spikes and ensure the well-being of local farmers.