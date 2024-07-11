Philippine Airlines and Manila International Airport Authority Launch Transit Lounge at NAIA Terminal 1

MANILA — Philippine Airlines (PAL) has teamed up with the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to open a new transit lounge at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1, enhancing the travel experience for passengers with connecting flights.

According to Philippines News Agency, the lounge was inaugurated on Wednesday in the pre-departure area of Terminal 1. This initiative aims to provide convenience for transit passengers, particularly those facing long layovers. While PAL already offers a Mabuhay Lounge for its business class travelers within the terminal, the new facility is designed to serve all transit passengers at Terminal 1, with a capacity to accommodate approximately 138 guests.

The airline has contributed gang chairs, reclining chairs, tables, television sets, and exhaust fans to assist the MIAA in establishing the lounge. The space is equipped with shower facilities and charging stations, catering to the needs of a broad range of travelers.

The MIAA has committed to managing the maintenance, upkeep, and security of the transit lounge, ensuring that it remains clean, functional, and safe for all users. This collaboration comes after reports in March highlighted that several passengers had resorted to sleeping on the floor due to being 'excluded passengers' or denied entry into the country.

MIAA acting General Manager Eric Ines, alongside representatives from the Airline Operators Council and PAL, has addressed these concerns, aiming to significantly improve passenger comfort and the overall transit experience at NAIA Terminal 1.