PH Army’s 2nd Infantry Division gets new chief

Manila: The Philippine Army (PA) on Wednesday announced that its Rizal-based 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) has a new commander.

In a statement, PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said Brig. Gen. Cerilo Balaoro Jr. took over the helm of unit during change-of-command rites presided over by Army commander Lt. Gen. Roy Galido at the division’s headquarters at Camp Capinpin, Tanay on Tuesday.

Balaoro replaced Brig. Gen. Jose Augusto Villareal, who served as acting commander, following the retirement of then 2ID chief Maj. Gen. Roberto Capulong on Sept. 13.

“The continuity of leadership ensures a smooth transition and sustains the Division’s operational momentum. Brig. Gen. Balaoro, a member of the Philippine Military Academy ‘Sambisig’ Class of 1991 and former commander of 202nd ‘Unifier’ Infantry Brigade, has been instrumental in maintaining operational momentum in the division’s area of responsibility as the former particularly in the Calabarzon (Region IV-A),” Dema-ala said.

Meanwhile, Galido urged Balaoro t

o sustain the 2nd Infantry Division’s thrust of ensuring peace, security, and progress in Southern Tagalog and the provinces of Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and Rombolon, as well as further strengthen the unit’s capabilities in pursuing peace and development campaigns. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency