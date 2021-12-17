To increase knowledge on the History of Brunei Darussalam and apart from giving initial exposure to students of the Faculty of Islamic Development Management, FPPI, yesterday morning, the Periodical Historical Expert Pioneer Programme was held in conjunction with the Brunei December Festival. The programme is a Collaboration Program between the Faculty of Islamic Development Management, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA; and the Brunei History Centre. The two-day programme is held virtually through the Zoom app.

The programmes include briefings on the History Centre and Pen Borneo, record preservation, record digitization and essay writing procedures. Among those who participated was Awang Muhammad Sahrin bin Haji Masri, Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Development Management, UNISSA; and Awang Muhd Faisal bin Haji Mat Salleh, Senior Historical Officer, Brunei History Centre. Students were also shared on historical research methods, conservation research methods and Epigraphy, genealogical research and compilation methods and descriptions of Graphics and illustrations. The programme is also filled with activities and virtual exhibitions.

Source: Radio Television Brunei