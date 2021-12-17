Brunei Darussalam has entered the Northeast Monsoon in early December, and is expected to persist until March next year. December and January are the months that have recorded the highest amount of rainfall in comparison to the other months. During the period, the country will experience uncertain weather and occasional heavy or thundery showers, especially at night and early morning. Typhoon ‘Rai’ has been observed over the Western Pacific Ocean at the Eastern Philippines, approximately one thousand 402 kilometres km away from the country. Typhoon ‘Rai’ is expected to continue moving towards South China Sea. The system is expected to influence indirectly the weather situation starting from yesterday until 20th December 2021.

Dayang Rokiah binti Haji Angas, Acting Assistant Director of Meteorological said the system will cause active weather conditions with occasional gusty and heavy showers especially at sea and the coastal areas. Wind gusts are expected to increase of up to 50 kilometres per hour with sea state reaching to Rough condition of up to 2.5 meters. However, the typhoon is expected not to affect the country’s weather condition.

Members of the public are advised to take note of the risk of flash floods as well as the risk of falling trees during gusty condition. Sea conditions is dangerous to all small crafts, and sea recreational activities and sports during the period. Public, road users and fisherman are advised to always be up to date with the latest weather forecast, advisory and warning issued by Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei