Also in conjunction with the Brunei December Festival, the Islamic Calligraphy and Arts Studies Centre, PPKKI, Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, organised several activities for visitors to the center from yesterday until 24th December. The activities are held at Rumah Semaun, Jalan Jerambak.

Among the activities are the Calligraphy Art and Jawi Writing System conducted in collaboration with the Islamic Dakwah Centre and the Language and Literature Bureau respectively. Members of the public who wish to participate in the activities organised by the centre can contact 2234029 or via Instagram @khatcentre.bn or whatsapp 7121510.

Source: Radio Television Brunei