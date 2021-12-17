The Young Writers Programme, Drama Script Writing Workshop 2021 ended yesterday with a virtual closing ceremony.

Among those joining the event was Awang Suip bin Haji Abdul Wahab, Acting Director of Language and Literature Bureau. The 3-day workshop included introduction to drama and its development, basic principle in drama writing, standard format and basic writing technique. Participants also carried out practical writing to test their critical thinking in evaluating information and its application in their writing.

Source: Radio Television Brunei