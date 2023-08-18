Parang Making using Recyclable Materials

The traditional knife or parang making were usually popular among the senior citizens. Now, parang making has slowly gained the attention of the young generation. Last night's News at Ten bring a local youth effort to revive the tradition of parang and knife making.

Awangku Muhammad Syafi Alhady bin Pengiran Abu Bakar started his journey in 2016. He started making a number of parang but failed to produce quality ones. With a strong will, he finally produced a number of quality Parang and Knife by using recycled materials.

Awangku Muhammad Syafi Alhady shared his clients are usually among the local chefs. It takes 2 to 3 weeks to complete a parang or knife. Social media is also a platform to showcase his products.

Source: Radio Television Brunei