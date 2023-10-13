Palace bares list of holidays for 2024

Malacañang on Friday released the list of regular holidays and special non-working days for 2024.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday signed Proclamation 368, which contains the list of holidays for next year.

Under the proclamation, the following dates are declared regular holidays and special non-working days:

Regular holidays:

January 1 (Monday) - New Year's Day

March 28 - Maundy Thursday

March 29 - Good Friday

April 9 (Tuesday) - Araw ng Kagitingan

May 1 (Wednesday) - Labor Day

June 12 (Wednesday) - Independence Day

August 26 (last Monday of August) - National Heroes Day

November 30 (Saturday) - Bonifacio Day

December 25 (Wednesday) - Christmas Day

December 30 (Monday) - Rizal Day

Special (non-working) days:

August 21 (Wednesday) - Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1 (Friday) - All Saints' Day

December 8 (Sunday) - Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

December 31 (Tuesday) - Last Day of the Year

Additional special (non-working) days:

February 10 (Saturday) - Chinese New Year

March 30 - Black Saturday

November 2 (Saturday) - All Souls' Day

December 24 (Tuesday) - Christmas Eve

According to Proclamation 368, Feb. 10, 2024 may be declared as a special (non-working) day without detriment to public interest as Chinese New Year is one of the 'most revered and festive events' celebrated not only in China but also in the Philippines.

The proclamation also states that Black Saturday, which falls on March 30, 2024, has been traditionally declared a special non-working day nationwide, considering that the observance of Holy Week is 'one of the most cherished traditions of the predominantly Catholic people.'

It said that under Republic Act (RA) 9256, Aug. 21 of every year is declared as a national non-working holiday to commemorate the death anniversary of former Senator Benigno S. Aquino Jr.

Proclamation 368 also declares Dec. 8 of every as a special non-working holiday in the entire country to commemorate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, under RA 10966.

Under the proclamation, Nov. 2, 2024 has also been declared as an additional special non-working day to 'strengthen family ties by providing more time for the traditional All Saints' Day, All Souls' Day activities, as well as promote domestic tourism.'

The proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha will be issued after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined, based on the Islamic calendar or the lunar calendar, or upon Islamic astronomical calculations, whichever is possible or convenient.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos is designated to recommend to the Office of the President the actual dates on which the Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays will respectively fall.

Proclamation 368 directs the Department of Labor and Employment to promulgate the implementing guidelines.

The proclamation, which takes effect "immediately," must be published in a newspaper of general circulation.

Source: Philippines News Agency