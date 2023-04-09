PAF C-130 in Catarman airport ‘mud episode’ undamaged

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Saturday said its Lockheed C-130 "Hercules" cargo aircraft is undamaged after its left landing gear got stuck in the mud at Catarman Airport in Samar. PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said the crew of the C-130 aircraft, with tail number 5011, conducted precautionary measures to get the left landing gear safely out of the mud sans any damage. The aircraft landed in Mactan, Cebu at about 6:24 p.m. No crew or passengers were hurt. "O/a (on around) 1430 (2:30 p.m.) C-130 # 5011, while maneuvering for a 180 degree turn to preposition for takeoff at the threshold of Catarman Samar Airport, inadvertently got its left landing gear (wheel) stuck in the mud at the edge of the runway. It had been raining in the area which caused the softening of a part of the grassy ground where the tight turn had to be made," Castillo said in a message sent to the media. She said they appreciate the public's concern over the mishap and assures of the PAF's 'commitment and highest regard for safety as we perform our missions in service of our country and people." The PAF has at least three C-130s in its fleet with another three units expected to be delivered within two to three years. The C-130s are the Air Force's primary cargo lifters and used extensively in troop transport, resupply, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions

Source: Philippines News Agency