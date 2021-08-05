7 companies were issued 250 dollar compound fines each for offences under the Town and Country Planning Regulations. The Joint ‘Operasi Kemas’ was in collaboration with Planning Authority, Town and Country Planning Department, Authority on Building Control and Construction Industry, ABCi, Fire and Rescue Department and Royal Brunei Police Force.

The Department of Town and Country Planning, Ministry of Development in a press release stated that the companies were found guilty of using, obstructing or placing goods for sale at the sidewalks and car parks. According to the department, such offences can affect the safety of the public or surrounding property.

Through the operation, the Planning Authority has found that part of offences were reported before 1st of August 2021. The Planning Authority through the Department of Town and Country Planning reminded the public and business owners to obey the planning regulations by obtaining planning permission for every land usage and development.

Source: Radio Television Brunei