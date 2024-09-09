The Law Enforcement Division, Immigration and Registration Department carried out 'Operasi Kabat' and 'Operasi Bersepadu Kabat' at several places in the country. During 'Operasi Kabat' which was conducted on an accommodation in Mukim Kuala Belait, a foreign national was arrested for failing to provide any identification documents and believed to have committed the offence of overstaying in the country after his immigration pass had expired. Meanwhile, two locations, a restaurant in Mukim Kianggeh and a car workshop in Mukim Lumapas were inspected in the 'Operasi Bersepadu Kabat'. During the operation, two foreign nationals were detained for failing to provide any identification documents and believed to have committed the offence of working with not original employer. The operation involved the Law Enforcement Division, Immigration and National Registration Department, Bandar Seri Begawan together with law enforcement agencies from the Labour Department, Brunei Muara District Office and the Municipal Depart ment, Bandar Seri Begawan. The Labour Department also recorded several offences under the Employment Order 2009, namely, the failure of the employer to provide off days; working during holidays; exceeding working hours; failure to provide medical leave; failure to provide first aid equipment; employing foreign workers without a valid license from the Labour Commission and violating the terms of the foreign worker recruitment license. Apart from that, the Labour Department also found an offence of conducting agency activities without a license. Meanwhile, during the operation at a car workshop in Mukim Lumapas a foreign national was detained, believed to have committed an offence of not working according to the position listed in his passport. Also found was the offence of leaving rubbish in an open area without permission and was issued a compound fine of two thousand dollars. The operation was carried out by the Law Enforcement Division, Bandar Seri Begawan with law enforcement agencies from the Bandar Ser i Begawan Municipal Department; Brunei Muara District Office; Tutong District Office; Belait District Office and Temburong District Office. Source: Radio Television Brunei