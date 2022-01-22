Islam does not prevent its ummah from incurring debts but it is not a matter that is encouraged. Therefore, Islam advises its ummah to avoid incurring debts. If one had to incur debt, one should have the intention and determination to settle the debt. This was among the contents of yesterday’s Friday Sermon titled, Obligation to Settle Debts.

The imam or prayer leader said that there are a number of reasons for incurring a lot of debt, firstly, being too carried away with current trends or lifestyles to the extent of spending beyond one’s means. Secondly, incurring debt for unimportant things that are not life essentials. Lack of wisdom in evaluating, organising and managing finances and lastly, likes to procrastinate in settling debt when in fact, he or she is able to settle it. Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam once said that a person who is able to settle his or her debt but delays or procrastinates in doing so by giving various excuses even though they are able to pay off the debt, thus that behaviour is a form of cruelty.

Source: Radio Television Brunei