Northern Mindanao to Open First Bamboo Innovation Hub in Bukidnon

BUKIDNON – The Northern Mindanao region is set to establish its first Bamboo Textile Fiber Innovation Hub (BTFIH) at the Central Mindanao University in Maramag, scheduled to launch in September. This initiative marks a significant advancement in local textile research and bamboo utilization.

According to Philippines News Agency, a science specialist with the Department of Science and Technology-Northern Mindanao (DOST-10), the project is a collaborative effort involving DOST's Philippine Textile Research Institute and the university. Dr. Rolito Eballe, president of CMU, stated that the hub is the result of extensive consultations and is aligned with current market demands, attracting interest from various local government units.

The BTFIH aims to enhance the economic and environmental value chains of bamboo through sustainable extraction and processing techniques. It also seeks to involve the community in these processes, promoting sustainable livelihoods and engagement in the local fiber industry.

Additionally, the newly completed Bukidnon Sports Complex in Malaybalay City was recently inaugurated, featuring extensive facilities including a 6,000-seat sports arena, an Olympic-size swimming pool, and a cultural center, further boosting the region's infrastructure.