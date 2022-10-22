Night Stall

Various types of sales and traditional food are featured at the Kampung Ukong Night Stalls held at the village’s Sports Arena. The stalls run by the Mukim Ukong Village Consultative Council for 2 days are open to the public from 3 in the afternoon until 11 at night.

The sales activity is to promote the village products in addition to providing additional marketing space to help the villagers generate income. According to Dayang Hajah Nor Islam binti Langkan, Deputy Chairperson of MPK Ukong, the stalls are also hoped to be made as a monthly activity in an effort to further introduce Kampung Ukong as a strategic place for the public to visit.

Source: Radio Television Brunei