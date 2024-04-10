Negros Oriental Capital Faces Opposition to Proposed Casino

NEGROS ORIENTAL - A wave of dissent has emerged among sectoral representatives and residents of Negros Oriental against the prospect of opening a casino in a barangay on the outskirts of the province's capital. Concerns were raised following a city council meeting on April 5, where a letter request from the Southern Lights Gaming Corp. was discussed, seeking approval for the establishment of a casino in the form of a 'Resolution of No Objection.'

According to Philippines News Agency, the request, initially deliberated upon, has been referred to the Committee on Gaming and Franchises for further examination. Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo had earlier directed the letter to the City Legal Office, but as Maxino pointed out, the city council holds the authority to act on the resolution. Maxino expressed her opposition to the project, citing potential negative impacts on the community, especially the economically disadvantaged, and raising moral concerns.

The opposition has garnered support from various community leaders and stakeholders, including Msgr. Julius Perpetuo Heruela, a key figure in the Diocese of Dumaguete, who criticized the proposed casino for being 'immoral' and potentially harmful to marginalized groups and students. The proposed site near the village of Batinguel, close to educational institutions, adds to the controversy.

Chao Bacong Sun, a local business leader, and Prof. Victoria Dinopol, an esteemed academic, have both voiced their opposition, highlighting the negative social impacts and the discordance of a casino with the city's identity as an educational and cultural hub. Dinopol, in particular, warned of increased crime rates and family issues stemming from gambling.

Environmental activist Aidalyn Arabe raised concerns about the broader community and environmental impacts, emphasizing that the economic benefits a casino might bring do not outweigh the potential for social harm and mental health issues.

While some community leaders have made their stance clear, Edward Du, president of the Negros Oriental Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NOCCI), stated that the organization would withhold judgment until further information is available and discussions with the project proponents have taken place.

This widespread resistance underscores the community's commitment to preserving the cultural and moral fabric of Negros Oriental, challenging the introduction of gambling facilities into their midst.