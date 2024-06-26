Negros Occidental Launches Swine Repopulation Effort with Local Breeder Distribution

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL — The provincial government of Negros Occidental has initiated a program to distribute locally produced breeder swine in an effort to repopulate the region's hog herds, which were decimated by transboundary animal diseases last year.

According to Philippines News Agency, the distribution commenced on Monday, marking a significant step toward recovery after nearly 18,000 pigs were lost across 20 local government units in 2023. Seven groups of beneficiaries have received a total of 10 boars and gilts as part of the Provincial Swine Industry Recovery Initiatives and Animal Genetic Improvement and Livelihood Program.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, in a statement, praised the PVO's collaboration with local swine raisers and emphasized the shift towards safer breeding practices. "We are encouraging the use of artificial insemination to prevent disease transmission, which was exacerbated in the past by the use of commercial or traveling boars," he explained.

PVO Officer-in-Charge Dr. Ryan Janoya highlighted that this was the first time the provincial government had dispersed breeder pigs produced at the Swine Breeding Farm located in the Negros First Ranch, Sta. Rosa, Murcia. "This marks a milestone for the swine industry here — not only is it the first dispersal following the devastating disease outbreak, but it's also the inaugural distribution from our swine breeding project," Janoya added.

Dr. Janoya also stressed the importance of maintaining strict biosecurity measures, especially with the onset of the rainy season, which could potentially favor the survival and spread of pathogens like the African swine fever virus. He urged swine raisers to remain vigilant and adhere to enhanced safety protocols to ensure a full recovery of the industry.