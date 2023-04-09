NCRPO denounces fake crime reports on social media

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Sunday branded as fake news the robbery incidents that recently circulated on social media involving a Japanese restaurant, a coffee shop and a Chinese eatery. In a statement, the NCRPO said it immediately looked into the alleged crimes in Quezon City that trended on social media but which eventually turned out false or misleading. "Please be informed that the NCRPO takes all reports seriously and after monitoring the said message circulating on several communication platforms, we immediately investigated and validated the said information. As a result of our investigation, we categorically state that these alleged incidents are false and or misleading," NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo said Sunday. He said the reported incident at a certain Japanese restaurant happened about four years ago. The establishment has since strengthened security and no reports have been submitted since then. The two other alleged crimes at a known coffee shop and a Chinese eatery were also found to be baseless and fake, Okubo said. He advised the public to be responsible in sharing information. "We understand the potential damage and alarm that can be caused by false news and misinformation, particularly when shared widely on social media platforms. We urge all members of the public to verify the information they receive before sharing it with others. We also request that individuals refrain from spreading any false rumors or unverified information that could cause harm or panic to the people in our community," Okubo said. The NCRPO is working with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group to go after the purveyors of the false reports.

Source: Philippines News Agency