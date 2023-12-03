Nationwide Approach for People with Disabilities Emphasized on International Day 2023

Bandar Seri Begawan – On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2023, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of Brunei Darussalam highlighted the importance of a nationwide approach to ensure the inclusion and welfare of people with disabilities. The Minister stressed the need for their voices and views to be consistently considered, particularly in social security support systems.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, this year's theme, 'United in action to rescue and achieve the sustainable development goals for, with and by persons with disabilities,' focuses on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and working towards a more equitable world by 2030. Data from the Community Development Department reveals that as of November 2023, a total of 5,617 individuals are receiving the Disability Allowance, and ninety thousand people are receiving the Care Provider Allowance for caregivers of persons with disabilities. The government has also facilitated a data collection platform through the National Registration System for People with Disabilities, registering 1,536 individuals, to monitor and support this group effectively.

The Minister also acknowledged the efforts of government agencies in promoting the integration of people with disabilities into the job market, aligning with the country's commitment to equal opportunities for all. In the field of education, Brunei is advancing towards holistic education, evidenced by the launch of the Framework Book and Special Education Guidebook. These resources are designed to assess educational needs and interventions for students with disabilities, ensuring their access to education. In closing, the Minister called for a strengthened national resolve to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities through strategic planning and implementation of relevant initiatives.