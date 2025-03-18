MS Riviera Returns to Brunei Darussalam, Boosting Local Tourism



Bandar Seri Begawan: The luxury cruise ship MS Riviera made its second visit to Brunei Darussalam this year, arriving from Singapore with over 1,213 passengers and 754 crew members. The ship’s arrival marks another milestone in Brunei’s tourism sector as it continues its journey to Kota Kinabalu Sabah, Malaysia.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the visitors had the chance to explore some of Brunei’s iconic landmarks during their stay. These included the Royal Regalia Museum, Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah, Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque, and the traditional water village, Kampong Ayer. This visit by the MS Riviera is the sixth cruise ship to dock in Brunei Darussalam since January 2025, highlighting the nation’s growing appeal as a tourist destination.

