The #1 Mexican import beer brand in the U.S.1 teams up with small business owners to honor Mexican American culture and foster an authentic Cinco de Mayo experience through its Modelo Mercado™

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Modelo, the beer born in Mexico nearly 100 years ago, has launched their “Cinco Auténtico™” campaign, an effort to empower consumers to make this year’s Cinco de Mayo as unique and rich as Mexican American culture itself. In an effort to offer easy yet intentional ways to honor Mexican American culture, the brand has launched the virtual Modelo Mercado – a limited-time online experience filled with authentic party supplies and décor made from real Mexican and Mexican American artisans.

“Cinco de Mayo is a time for many to celebrate, but not everyone knows how to authentically honor the holiday and its Mexican roots,” said Greg Gallagher, Vice President Brand Marketing, Modelo. “As a brand that’s proud of its Mexican heritage, we want to help others ‘Cinco Auténtico,’ whether it be through drinking our products or by supporting Mexican American artisans who produce festive décor. That’s why we’re so excited to introduce the Modelo Mercado.”

People can access the Modelo Mercado vendors’ websites directly through Modelo’s Instagram page starting today through May 2, 2022 — giving everyone enough time to buy and receive their hand-crafted supplies in time for Cinco de Mayo. Modelo will feature seven Mexican American merchants from around the country including:

Artesanias Mexicanas La Union (Fort Worth, Texas) specializes in finding craftspeople who follow generations-old traditions from across Mexico and will have a collection of pottery and handmade crafts available.

(Fort Worth, Texas) specializes in finding craftspeople who follow generations-old traditions from across Mexico and will have a collection of pottery and handmade crafts available. DiscoverMas (Saline, Michigan) is bringing their collection of ethically sourced, Mexican table décor to the Mercado. Owners Katie and Marco opened their business in order to support Mexican artisans in Marco’s home country and to bring its beautiful crafts to the U.S. market.

(Saline, Michigan) is bringing their collection of ethically sourced, Mexican table décor to the Mercado. Owners Katie and Marco opened their business in order to support Mexican artisans in Marco’s home country and to bring its beautiful crafts to the U.S. market. Geulaguetza Designs (Grand Rapids, Michigan) will provide an array of colorful décor pieces including coaster sets, clay vases and table runners. Its founder Nancy, a Mexican American herself, collaborates with Mexican artisans to inspire her collections.

(Grand Rapids, Michigan) will provide an array of colorful décor pieces including coaster sets, clay vases and table runners. Its founder Nancy, a Mexican American herself, collaborates with Mexican artisans to inspire her collections. Jumping High (Los Angeles, California) will feature their collection of handcrafted pottery with design inspirations from various areas of Mexico.

(Los Angeles, California) will feature their collection of handcrafted pottery with design inspirations from various areas of Mexico. Mexico By Hand (Berkeley, California), an established reseller of Mexican artisans, has a special collection of intricately detailed pottery and tableware that are perfect for an authentic Cinco de Mayo celebration.

(Berkeley, California), an established reseller of Mexican artisans, has a special collection of intricately detailed pottery and tableware that are perfect for an authentic Cinco de Mayo celebration. Mexico In My Pocket (Brooklyn, New York) has been gracing Carroll Gardens with their beautiful storefront of decorations and crafts for years. They now join the Modelo Mercado with a series of Mexican artisan-made candles, candelabras, vases and more.

(Brooklyn, New York) has been gracing Carroll Gardens with their beautiful storefront of decorations and crafts for years. They now join the Modelo Mercado with a series of Mexican artisan-made candles, candelabras, vases and more. My Mercado Mexican Imports (Rio Hondo, Texas) will have handmade paper decorations including multicolor flowers and banners to liven up your authentic Cinco de Mayo party.

“When I first immigrated to the U.S., I couldn’t always find ways to connect to my Mexican culture. Starting Guelaguetza Designs in 2005 allowed me to establish that connection for Mexican Americans in my West Michigan community,” said Nancy Quero, founder and owner of Geulaguetza Designs. “I’m beyond excited to have my business featured on the Modelo Mercado and appreciate that the brand is encouraging people to honor the culture of my home country during this Cinco de Mayo.”

As a part of “Cinco Auténtico,” Modelo is also encouraging consumers to support their favorite local restaurants with “Cinco Stars” — or five stars— on an online review service. Whether it be while dining at their favorite local Mexican American restaurant or visiting other Mexican American-owned businesses, giving “Cinco Stars” is a small but powerful way to show support for small businesses.

Born in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has celebrated its Mexican heritage since it started brewing its distinctive beers in 1925. While Modelo Especial continues to be the #1 import beer in the U.S.1, the brand continues to innovate with new products that celebrate the strong Mexican culture seen throughout the U.S. – including the recent introduction of new offerings to the robust Chelada lineup.

Through all of its efforts, Modelo aims to remind fans that there are plenty of ways to “Cinco Auténtico” this year. For more information and to purchase items from the Modelo Mercado, visit Modelo’s Instagram page.

