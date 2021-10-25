The mobile COVID-19 vaccination service at Pengiran Anak Puteri Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Health Centre in Kampung Sungai Asam for Kampung Ayer residents and surrounding areas has received an overwhelming respond. Held on Friday and Sunday, 24th October, 332 individuals has received their COVID-19 vaccine injection through the service.

The service is among the government’s effort to ease the village residents in obtaining their COVID-19 vaccine injection. Vaccination is the most effective measure to protect ourselves, our loved ones and the country from the danger of COVID-19. Apart from that, vaccination can reduce the effect of COVID-19 to the public health and community. Among those taking the opportunities to get their COVID-19 vaccine injection were senior citizens and differently-abled individuals.

Source: Radio Television Brunei