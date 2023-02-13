Three companies in Tutong District were issued compound for an offence under the Miscellaneous Offences Act 2021 for dumping rubbish in public areas.

The Syarikat Samakdaya Sendirian Berhad and Swee Wah Enterprise Sendirian Berhad were issued a compound fine $500 respectively. Meanwhile, Best Winnie Enterprise was issued a compound fine $200.

The companies were given 7 days to settle the fine. If in default, the cases can be brought to court and a fine of not less than $2,000 and not more than $10,000 will be imposed for the first offence. For second and subsequent offences, a fine of not less than $10,000 and not more than $30,000 will be imposed as well as imprisonment not exceeding 12 months or both.

Source: Radio Television Brunei