Kampung Bukit Mosque, Tutong District in collaboration with the mosque's muslimah held the Memorisation of Lazim Verses and Subuh Prayer Call Competition for students of the Al-Qur'an and Muqaddam Classes. The competition in conjunction with Ilal Hijrah 1445 Celebration and school term holiday was held on 18th August morning, at Kampung Bukit Mosque.

Two categories were competed namely the Subuh Prayer Call and memorisation of Lazim verses. Eight students of the Al-Quran and Muqaddam Classes from Kampung Bukit Mosque and Hajah Aminah Religious Hall, Kampung Long Mayan Tutong participated in the event. Prizes were handed over by Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Mohammad Danial @ Tekpin bin Ya'akub, a Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei