Meltwater achieves ISO 27001 Certification, elevating data security for the company’s 27,000 customers globally

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, the leading global provider of media, social and consumer intelligence, today announces that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification, a testament to the company’s commitment to the highest standards of information security.

ISO 27001 is the internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), ensuring that organizations implement rigorous security controls to protect sensitive data. Meltwater’s dedication to achieving this certification underscores its unwavering commitment to safeguarding information entrusted to the company by its customers and partners.

This certification reinforces Meltwater’s position as a trusted partner for its customers and underscores its commitment to deliver secure, reliable, and cutting-edge solutions.

Key Benefits for Meltwater Customers:

Validation of Existing Best-in-Class Security: The ISO 27001 certification serves as an authoritative validation of Meltwater’s long-standing commitment to top-tier data security. This recognition assures customers that the exceptional security measures they have always relied on are now globally certified.

Regulatory Compliance: With ISO 27001 certification, Meltwater ensures compliance with various regulatory requirements, providing users with peace of mind in an ever-changing regulatory landscape.

Continuous Improvement: The ISO 27001 certification process involves ongoing monitoring and improvement, demonstrating Meltwater’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security excellence.

“We are thrilled to announce that Meltwater has received the ISO 27001 certification, a significant milestone in our journey to provide unparalleled data security for our customers. This achievement reflects our dedication to maintaining the trust of our customers and partners as we continue to innovate and provide world class solutions that help our customers make better data-driven decisions every day,” said Aditya Jami, CTO of Meltwater.

Meltwater’s ISO certification is the latest development in the company’s commitment to customer-centricity and delivering a world-class product. G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace used by more than 80 million people annually, currently ranks Meltwater as a Top 100 Global Software Company, and #1 in Media Monitoring, PR Analytics and Media and Influencer Targeting.

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.

