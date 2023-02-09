The Ministry of Development will further increase the efforts in formulating its strategic plan from 2024 to 2029. Speaking at the Muzakarah or Meeting Session with Members of the Legislative Council, the Minister of Development explained on the ministry's Policy Framework and Strategic Plan including housing; water services and Flood Mitigation. Touching on housing, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Muhammad Juanda bin Haji Abdul Rashid explained that up to 2022, 30,296 houses were built under the National Housing Scheme and Landless Indigenous Citizens Housing Scheme, STKRJ.

The Minister of Development added through the 11th National Development Plan, two projects are being carried out, namely one thousand units of terrace houses under Phase Two of RPN Kampung Lugu and over 900 units of terrace houses for Phase 7A of RPN Kampung Tanah Jambu. Such session is hoped to further improve the quality of service in providing quality infrastructure towards realising Wawasan Brunei 2035 - to enjoy high quality of life.

Source: Radio Television Brunei