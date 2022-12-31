Maternal and Child Health Service Relocation

The Maternal and Child Health Services that was operating at the Ong Sum Ping Condominium will be relocated to the Berakas Health Centre, RPN Lambak Kanan starting the 3rd of January 2023.

The Department of Health Services, Ministry of Health informed that the operating hours for the clinic is on Monday to Thursday and Saturday except on public holidays, from 7:45 in the morning to 12:15 in the afternoon, and 1:30 to 4:30 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei