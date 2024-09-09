Manila sets Aug. 8 as Mayor Alfredo S. Lim Day

Manila: The Manila City Council has approved a resolution declaring Aug. 8 of every year as Mayor Alfredo S. Lim Day. In a statement Monday, Second District Councilor Numero Lim, principal author of the measure, said the council passed the resolution during its session on Aug. 15. The measure cited how the former mayor, senator and police officer rose from humble beginnings to become one of the Philippines' most respected public servants. It was supported by all councilors belonging to the majority, which includes Lim's grandson, 1st District Councilor Nino dela Cruz. "His administration was characterized by a relentless campaign against crime and corruption, earning him the moniker 'Dirty Harry' for his tough stance and effective measures in maintaining peace and order in the city," the resolution read. The councilor also cited the late mayor's commitment to education which was evident through the construction of numerous school buildings, improvement of educational facilities and the provision of schol arships, ensuring that quality education was accessible to all children in Manila. Lim, also a former Interior and Local Government secretary, was also cited for serving the capital city "with unwavering dedication and integrity, holding office from 1992 to 1998 and again from 2007 to 2013, during which he implemented numerous programs and projects that significantly improved the lives of Manileños." Lim's most notable achievements as cited in the resolution included the establishment of several public hospitals such as the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center, Ospital ng Tondo, Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital, Ospital ng Sampaloc and Santa Ana Hospital. 'Mayor Lim's visionary leadership and dedicated public service have left an indelible mark on the City of Manila, earning him numerous awards and recognitions, both locally and internationally," it added. Lim succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Aug. 8, 2020. He was 89. Mayor Honey Lacuna commended the Council for the swift passage of the resolution. She noted that the late mayor made a mark by establishing the Universidad de Manila, which provides free tertiary education to poor but deserving students in Manila, as well as 44 health centers and two evacuation centers in Baseco and Del Pan. Source: Philippines News agency