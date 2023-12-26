Manila Mayor Urges Residents to Celebrate Holidays with Caution Amid COVID-19 Case Rise

MANILA: In response to a recent uptick in coronavirus cases, the Manila City government urged residents on Tuesday to remain cautious during the holiday season and to adhere to health protocols. Mayor Honey Lacuna, referencing a report from the Manila Health Department (MHD), noted a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

According to Philippines News Agency, As of December 22, 25 new cases have been recorded, increasing the total confirmed active cases to 111. The city's positivity rate has climbed to 22 percent, a notable increase from 16 percent the previous week.

Mayor Lacuna emphasized the importance of continued vigilance, especially during the festive season, characterized by numerous gatherings and shopping activities which could lead to crowded situations. While face mask usage remains voluntary in the city, Lacuna expressed a personal preference for their widespread use to mitigate the spread of the virus. She also highlighted the importance of self-isolation for those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms to prevent further transmission. Additionally, Lacuna reminded vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with comorbidities, to practice basic health protocols such as wearing face masks, frequent hand washing, and avoiding crowded places. She appealed to the public to exercise increased caution to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday season.