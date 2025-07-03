General

Malaysian Man Fined for Possession of Contraband Cigarettes Under Excise Order

2 days ago

Kuala belait: A Malaysian man appeared in the Kuala Belait Magistrate’s Court facing charges under the Excise Order 2006. KHO WEI HONG, aged 32, was apprehended by customs officers at the arrival section of the Sungai Tujoh Control Post in Kuala Belait. During the arrest, he was found with 19 cartons, 13 packets, and 17 sticks of cigarettes of various brands.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the accused was fined $16,312. Should he fail to pay the fine, he faces a 13-month imprisonment. The contraband cigarettes were confiscated and handed over to the government for destruction.

The case highlights the enforcement of the Excise Order 2006 and the penalties associated with smuggling contraband items into the country.

