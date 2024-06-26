Malacañang to Host Fourth ‘Konsyerto sa Palasyo’ Honoring Filipino Healthcare Workers

MANILA — Malacañang has announced the fourth installment of 'Konsyerto sa Palasyo', set to honor the dedication and service of Filipino healthcare workers, taking place on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and streamed live on various social media platforms.

According to Philippines News Agency, the concert titled 'Konsyerto sa Palasyo: Para sa Ating mga Healthcare Workers' will feature a mix of established and emerging Filipino talents. The event will showcase the Ayta Brothers from the Ayta Magantsi tribe in Pampanga, known for using their music to inspire both their tribe and other indigenous communities in the Philippines.

The lineup includes notable Filipino music icon Martin Nievera and a diverse group of performers such as musician and content creator Justin Taller, theater artist Lara Maigue, and Leyte Normal University student Christel Galacan, discovered during the PCO’s CommUnity Campus Caravan. Additionally, pole dancer and athlete Kristel de Catalina, along with other local emerging artists, will take the stage.

This concert series, which has previously celebrated soldiers, athletes, and teachers, aims to spotlight new and diverse performing artists across the Philippines, fostering national pride and cultural appreciation.