LTFRB-Central Visayas Urges PUV Operators to Ensure Passenger Safety During Holidays

Cebu City, Philippines - Eduardo Montealto Jr., the regional director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Central Visayas (LTFRB-7), emphasized the importance of passenger safety in public transport during the holiday season.

According to Philippines News Agency, Speaking on Monday, Montealto highlighted the role of transport cooperatives and corporations in providing safe and secure travel experiences. He addressed the surge of passengers at public terminals during the Christmas break, urging drivers to be vigilant and skillful in their driving. The LTFRB-7 has initiated daily inspections at major bus terminals in the province to ensure the adherence to safety guidelines.

These inspections are scheduled to continue until New Year's Day. Montealto also reminded traditional jeepney operators to apply for consolidation with the LTFRB-7 office to comply with the modernization program deadline on December 31. The LTFRB field office on Echavez Street in Cebu City will remain open during holidays to accommodate late applications.