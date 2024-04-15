Lithuanian Athlete Mykolas Alekna Sets New Men’s Discus World Record

RAMONA, OKLAHOMA – Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania has set a new men's discus world record, throwing a distance of 74.35 meters at the Oklahoma Throws Series competition. This achievement surpasses the previous record of 74.08 meters held since 1986.

According to Philippines News Agency, Alekna's record-breaking attempt occurred on his fifth throw, following an impressive initial throw of 72.21 meters that already exceeded his personal best. The 21-year-old athlete's performance positions him at the forefront of global discus throwing, succeeding the long-standing record set by Germany's Jurgen Schult.

The Alekna family is notable in the sport, with Mykolas' father, Virgilijus Alekna, who is a two-time Olympic winner and the third-best men’s discus thrower in history with a throw of 73.88 meters recorded in 2000.