The month of July was declared as the Language Month with the hope that the people possess a positive attitude and enthusiasm to become one nation with dignity and upholding the Malay Language. With its role to uphold the Malay language, the Language and Literature Bureau, this year, plans that the Language Month Celebration 2021′ to be held by nationwide approach. According to the Acting Director of Language and Literature Bureau, the celebration involves the government ministries and departments as upholding the Malays Language is not solely implemented by the Language and Literature Bureau but it is a shared responsibility as one race, one nation and one language. Various programmes and activities will take place in conjunction with the Language Month 2021.

For more information, visit the Language and Literature Bureau’s website at ‘www.dbp.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei