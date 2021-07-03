The underprivileged group continue to receive attention from various parties in the country. A house owns by a senior citizen, Dayang Rosemiyuliza binti Abdullah in Kampung Kiudang, Mungkom, Tutong District became the focal point for the Community Work organised by the Kampung Kiudang and Pad Nunok Consultative Council.

Among those joining the charity work was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Umarali bin Esong, Member of the Legislative Council as Advisor of Kampung Kiudang Consultative Council. The community work includes repairing the bridge leading to Dayang Rosemiyuliza’s house as well as repair work inside and outside her house. The activity also involved the members of Kampung Kiudang and Pad Nunok Consultative Council, Travelhub and Jerudong International School students as well as the village residents.

Source: Radio Television Brunei