Various activities are organised by the Tunas Jaya Brunei Malay Teachers Association PGGMB, School in Kampung Lambak to foster awareness in increasing efforts towards protecting the environment. The efforts towards protecting and preserving the environment focus on learning with the involvement of students in playing a role towards reducing environmental damage and pollution.

The School’s Earth Day Celebration was launched by Haji Awang Abdul Alim bin Haji Awang Othman, Secretary General of PGGMB. With the COVID-19 Pandemic that has hit the whole world over the past year, the effects show that the earth is facing a global environmental degradation crisis as a result of sustainable activities and human health. Therefore, it is appropriate to stimulate students to practice activities that lead towards natural biodiversity services.

Source: Radio Television Brunei