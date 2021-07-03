The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, JPES, Ministry of Finance and Economy will organise the e-Census Clinic for the Population and Housing Census, BPP 2021.

The clinic will be held at Times Square Shopping Centre on 4th July, from 10 in the morning to 9 in the evening and on the 6th until 8th of July 2021 at the Ministry of Development from 8 in the morning to 12 noon and from 2 to 4:30 in the afternoon. Meanwhile the Second Stage of BPP 2021 namely the e-Census Implementation is extended until the 21th July 2021 to provide an opportunity for the public to complete their e-Census in an orderly manner. The public, specifically heads of households who face any difficulties in registering or completing the e-Census are welcome to visit any of the e-Census clinics.

Source: Radio Television Brunei