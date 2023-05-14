Lakers, Heat move to NBA Conference Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat qualified for the Western and Eastern Conference Finals, respectively, after beating the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks on Friday. LeBron James led the Lakers to a 4-2 series win with 30 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists while Anthony Davis racked up a double-double with 17 points and 20 rebounds at Crypto.com Arena. "It was great to be able to play one of our most efficient games, one of our best games of the series, and it started because of the defensive matchup we had," James said after the game. "We defended at a high level, and when we do that, we can be extremely good. I thought we were locked in for as close to 48 minutes as possible tonight." Austin Reaves scored 23 points and D'Angelo Russell netted 19 points in their 122-101 win over the Warriors. Stephen Curry was Golden State's highest scorer with 32 points, while Donte DiVincenzo added 16. The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets will face off in the Western Conference Finals. Heat advance to finals in East The Miami Heat moved to the Eastern Conference Finals after beating the New York Knicks 96-92 in Game 6 of their second-round series. In the 4-2 series win, Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and Bam Adebayo helped the Miami side with 23. Jalen Brunson gave the Knicks 41 points, but his effort was not enough to ensure a win. "Just got to give them a lot of credit. They didn't play like an 8 seed - at all. They were unbelievable. The utmost respect for them and that organization. I liked the way we fought," Brunson said. The Miami Heat is set to face the winner of the Boston Celtics versus Philadelphia 76ers game.

Source: Philippines News Agency