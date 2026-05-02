Tutong town: This year's National Family Day celebration is set to unfold on the 3rd of May, carrying the theme "Keluargaku, Harapanku". In anticipation of the occasion, the Department of Community Development, under the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, organized a Kesyukuran Ceremony at the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque in Tutong Town on the afternoon of the 2nd of May.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was graced by the presence of Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha, who is the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications and served as the Acting Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports for the occasion. A lecture titled "The Sakinah Family: Built with love, protected with responsibility" was a focal point of the ceremony. The lecture emphasized the significance of nurturing a Sakinah, or happy family, through love and effective communication.