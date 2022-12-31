Joint Operation under Electricity Act

Department of Electrical Services, DES in collaboration with Royal Brunei Police Force and Brunei Darussalam Electricity Authority conducted the Second Joint Operation on 30th December, under the Electricity Act Chapter 71.

The operation was conducted at four premises and commercial buildings namely Kampung Jangsak Commercial Complex, Kampung Telanai, Kampung Kiulap and Aman Hills. The operation found all the four units at those areas were making unauthorised electrical connections and diverted electrical wiring from the metre for the operation of crypto currency mining. The operation aimed to improve electricity hazard and accident preventive measures related to activities involving electrical connections without permission, which is an offence under the Electricity Act. If found guilty, can be fined not more than $50,000 and imprisonment of not more than 3 years or both.

Source: Radio Television Brunei