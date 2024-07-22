Brunei News Gazette

Joint Operation Tackles Abandoned Vehicles in Commercial Areas

Jul 20, 2024

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI – In a concerted effort to address environmental and safety concerns in commercial zones, the Department of Town and Country Planning, Ministry of Development, along with other enforcement agencies, initiated a joint operation named 'KEMAS.' The operation targeted two commercial areas in Mukim Kilanas and Mukim Sengkurong, focusing on abandoned vehicles and unauthorized automotive activities.

According to the enforcement team, the operation aimed to clear out parking areas of abandoned vehicles and halt automobile-related activities that lack the necessary permits. Unauthorized developments and activities can result in fines not exceeding 200 thousand dollars, with additional fines of up to 10 thousand dollars a day for continuing offences after conviction.

