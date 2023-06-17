Job fair, lifestyle events topbill Palawan’s Baragatan Festival

Job seekers in this province will have the opportunity to meet prospective employers on Monday at the job fair being organized by the Provincial Employment Services Office (PESO) as part of the ongoing 'Baragatan Festival 2023.' PESO representatives said the event is the provincial government's response to calls for more employment opportunities. The job fair is expected to complement an ongoing local government unit (LGU) trade fair, which aims to expose products from different towns to the larger market and allow small entrepreneurs to build business networks beyond Palawan's borders. Apart from the economic and livelihood events, a host of entertainment and lifestyle activities are also lined up, according to provincial government organizers. They include the "Caraenan sa Dalan with Konsyerto" (a street food fair featuring native Palawan dishes), the search for Mutya ng Palawan 2023, and the "Paantigoan sa Dalan" street dancing competition. Baragatan Festival 2023 events will run until June 30. Celebrations officially kicked off in this city on Friday morning, commemorating the 121st anniversary of the establishment of a civil government. The theme for this year is "Celebrating 400 Years of Christianity in Palawan! Unite and Celebrate... Culture and Tradition... History and Civilization," the provincial government said. The month-long Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2023 officially opened at the PGP Convention Center, Provincial Capitol Compound, in ceremonies led by Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, Vice Governor Leoncio Ola, and other provincial government officials and employees. Baragatan means "convergence" in Cuyonon, the language from which it is derived, and refers to an annual festival held in honor of the province's civil administration and meant to inspire locals to be proud of their heritage. "The Baragatan is an annual celebration of the establishment of Palawan's civil government. This year's Baragatan is special because it coincides with the 400th anniversary of Christianity in the province. Baragatan, our convergence as a people, is truly a celebration of love," Socrates said at the event's opening ceremonies. The governor then gave the festival its official start by pounding on the gong, which signaled the beginning of the celebrations. The festival had a soft opening on June 9 with the inauguration of booths showcasing 'the best of Palawan.'

