Jewel Angelo Albo and Mikaela Joy De Guzman Secure Spots in Philippine Badminton Open Finals

Antipolo City - In a thrilling evening of badminton at the First Pacific Leadership Academy courts in Antipolo City, national team members Jewel Angelo Albo and Mikaela Joy De Guzman clinched their positions in the finals of the 2024 Philippine Badminton Open. Albo defeated RJ Oba-ob of the Philippine Air Force with scores of 21-12, 21-10 in the men's singles semifinals, setting up a final clash with Clarence Villaflor. Villaflor, from Cadiz-JBA/Apacs, overcame Arthur Salvado Jr. of Ateneo de Manila University, 21-13, 21-16 in another semifinal.

According to Philippines News Agency, the UAAP Season 85 Rookie of the Year, his focus was purely on his gameplay, particularly on his offensive tactics. Meanwhile, in the women's singles, top-seeded De Guzman won against National University's No. 8 seed Karyll Rio, 21-10, 21-13. De Guzman will defend her title against Ysabel Amora, another NU player who defeated Anielka Maeve Paz 21-15, 21-12 to reach the final.

In doubles play, Smash Pilipinas standouts Julius Villabrille and Airah Mae Nicole Albo advanced in their respective categories. Villabrille, paired with Solomon Padiz Jr., won against Lanz Ralf Zafra and Nestojan Tapales, 24-22, 21-11. They will face Peter Gabriel Magnaye and Christian Bernardo in the men’s doubles final. In the women's doubles, Albo and Lea Inlayo defeated the University of Santo Tomas duo Patricia De Leon and Marielle Alvarez, 21-14, 21-19, and will compete against Patricia de Dios and Kimberly Lao of UP in the final.

The mixed doubles will see top seeds Villabrille and Albo compete against Christian Bernardo and Alyssa Ysabel Leonardo in the final, having defeated John Gregg Paz and Marilou Dacillo, 21-11, 21-13.

The final matches are scheduled to take place at Gameville Ball Park in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday, starting at 10 a.m. The tournament offers a total cash prize of PHP1 million, with PHP100,000 awarded to the singles champions and PHP120,000 to the doubles champions.