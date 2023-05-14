ITCZ affecting southern Mindanao, may bring rains

An intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting southern Mindanao and may bring rains while the rest of the country will experience mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and frequent thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening caused by the oscillation of the ITCZ. Metro Manila, the whole Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to ITCZ or localized thunderstorms, according to state weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday. Light to moderate winds from south to southwest will prevail over western sections of Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan islands, and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas. Light to moderate winds from northeast to north will prevail over the rest of Visayas with slight to moderate seas. Dipolog in Zamboanga del Norte is forecast to record a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius while Baguio and Banaue in the Cordillera Administrative Region will be at a cooler 25 degrees. Sunset is at 6:16 p.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency