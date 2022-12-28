Over 20 entrepreneurs are participating in the Islamic Entrepreneur Fair 2022 held at International Convention Centre, Berakas. Held in conjunction with the Brunei December Festival, the fair is open to the public until this Saturday.

Organised by Syarikat Etawakal, the fair is participated by final year students of Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA, BIBD Seeds participants and local entrepreneurs. Such activity is a platform for local businesses to promote and expand the product market. It is open from 10 in the morning until 8 at night.

Source: Radio Television Brunei