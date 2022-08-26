Introduction to Orchids on the Occasion of State Visit

His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam, were presented with a new Orchid hybrid on the occasion of Their Majesties' State Visit to the Republic of Singapore.

The Orchid was presented by His Excellency Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Republic of Singapore. The Orchid, registered as Dendrobium 'Hassanal Saleha', is a hybrid of the Dendrobiums 'Singa Friendship' and 'Simon Tan'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei