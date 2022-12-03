The Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam strongly emphasised that the welfare and well-being of Persons with Different Abilities, PWD’s continue to be guaranteed. This is by mainstreaming their interests into the national social security system in an inclusive and fair manner, including ensuring their equal rights, opportunities and access under the laws of the country. In a message in conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2022, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports stressed that as a society that cares for PWDs, economic empowerment of PWDs, including through entrepreneurship and employment, needs to be improved. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad also underlined that strong support and cooperation from various parties including the private sector is expected to be able to support the Government’s efforts to develop the interest, willingness and ability of PWDs to achieve their potential and improve their standard of living.

This year’s theme ‘Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development: The Role of Innovation in Fueling an Accessible and Equitable World’ was in line with the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030 ‘No One Left Behind’, whereby it is important to find innovative solutions in order to make the world more accessible and beneficial to PWDs in various fields. It also coincides with the Plan of Action for Persons with Different Abilities under the National Council on Social Issues, which was reviewed in 2021. To further enliven this year’s celebration, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports through the Department of Community Development has arranged a number of events in collaboration with various strategic partners such as the Council for the Welfare of Persons With Different Abilities; The Impian Project; La Vida; Special Olympic Brunei Darussalam; Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre; Manpower Planning and Employment Council; Dream Makers; Special Education Department; SMARTER Brunei; Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Mariam; Canadian Embassy; Elfera Health & Nursing Care Sendirian Berhad, as well as foreign missions from the United States of America; United Kingdom; and Canada.

Yang Berhormat also shared 3 strategic cores of the Plan of Action on PWDs 2021-2025, which are increase quality of life through education, health and economic activities; provide equal rights through policies, legislation and infrastructure; and empower PWDs and their families inclusively through advocacy. The implementation of initiatives under the Plan of Action is undertaken through a Whole of Nation approach to mobilise support and opportunities for PWDs in this country towards the achievement of inclusive and sustainable development.

With the enactment of the Persons with Disabilities Order 2021 on the 1st of October 2021, to date, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports has received nearly 3 thousand 800 applications for PWD registration, which will be incorporated into the PWD National Register upon verification by the Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, the Department of Community Development is in the final planning stages of issuing PWD Cards to those PWDs who have been verified and registered in the National Register for the purpose of PWD identity verification as well as access to certain services.

Additionally, in line with the enactment of the Old Age and Disability Pension Act, Amendment Order 2021, 4755 PWDs have been approved to receive Disability Allowances. Of the figure, 434 people are receiving double benefits namely Old Age Pension and Disability Allowance, and 315 applicants have been approved to receive Care Provider Allowances. Yang Berhormat also expressed appreciation to the Manpower Planning and Employment Council and companies for providing employment opportunities to PWDs, and for integrating them into their respective workforces.

Source: Radio Television Brunei