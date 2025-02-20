Installation Works Disrupt Traffic as 66kV Cable Project Advances



Bandar Seri Begawan: Installation works of a 66 kilovolt cable along the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge are being carried out until the 17th of March. The installation is conducted from 8 in the morning until the completion of the works each day.

According to Radio Television Brunei, road diversions are in place, and road users are advised to exercise extra caution, comply with traffic road signs, and adhere to the speed limit. Additionally, half of the lane on the Tungku highway near RPN Kampung Rimba will be temporarily closed until the 25th of February from 10 at night to 5 in the morning due to bridge maintenance works at the Tungku Flyover.

Furthermore, half of the lane at Jalan Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien, near the Brunei History Centre Building, will be temporarily closed for the uploading of stand banners. This closure will begin on the 21st of February and will last until the completion of works, occurring from 10 in the morning to 12 noon.

Additionally, half of the road at Kampung Beribi,

Jangsak bound, will be temporarily closed from the 20th until the 22nd of February to facilitate soil investigation works. This closure will occur from 10 at night to 6 in the morning.